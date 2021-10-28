I’m not sure why I’m thinking about the holidays already, but some things that come with such thoughts are clearly on my mind. I suppose it has to do with news stories about cargo ships stuck in ports, carrying things we expected to help celebrate Christmas. Maybe it’s the stores that are putting what they do have on display, since we’re being told if we want Christmas, we have to buy early this year.
It could also be things like working on November and December newsletters at our church. These are chock full of activities and events—and preparation work to do once Halloween ushers in a season of Thanksgiving and then Advent.
Whatever the case, I have a head start and my emotions are already playing little games. The approach of the elongated holiday season often brings an extra layer of emotion to those who have lost loved ones—and who hasn’t at one time or another?
I am surely not alone in this as I navigate a solo time, outliving those I most loved. Those who mourn understand grief has no timetable whether it’s the 61 years since I lost my young father, the passing of my daughter and husband or all the losses in between.
We can, and do learn to carry grief in the quiet ways of faith much of the time. Sometimes, however, the load of sadness weighs on us. My journey felt heavier this year for several reasons, I think. While always present, a more acute awareness sets in from Labor Day to the New Year. Michele’s birthday and our anniversary appear on calendars early in September. The poignant commemorations of 20 years since 9/11 tended to work into my psyche this year, too.
October 11 marked 39 years since Michele went home and just past noting her 50th birthday, I realized the day was also a federal Columbus Day Monday, just like the night she went to sleep in our living room, and we had to say goodbye for now. The association of the Columbus Day holiday somehow sharpened the memory of that evening’s events.
As holidays approach, I’m already missing people who used to gather around our celebration tables. Gordy passed away 12 days before Christmas. My nephew, Luke, with whom I was quite close, would have celebrated a birthday this week. Circumstances and dates surrounding a loved one’s homegoing, especially annual occasions, can keep sorrow front and center or move it up there.
I’ve heard it said by some about those who grieve, “It’s time they get over it!” The truth is, we never will. Not really. Sometimes we’ll be strong. Sometimes we’ll just keep the sadness undercover and no one else will know how much we’re missing someone. And sometimes we’ll crumble with a momentary reference that pulls a trigger, shattering our bravado.
Another truth is we FEAR we’ll forget, and we don’t WANT to. Ever. We don’t want anyone else to, either, if that’s possible. We want those we love to be remembered in some way, just as the humanity inside us hopes we’ll be remembered for making a difference. It’s why I have developed something of a specialty writing about grief, loss and healing, why I write about my family and still talk about them. It keeps their memories alive, the essence of who they were in life. A song called “Scars in Heaven,” by Casting Crowns says, “You live on in the better parts of me.”
Everyone needs a safe place to share and grieve when the need arises. I’m fortunate to have family, friends, even readers who let me do so when I need to. Some even tell me they’ve been inspired by a story and offer their own. Sometimes they give back the gift, as Gordy’s brother, Michele’s uncle, did in a text on October 11. She used to call him “Uncle Sela.” His name is Dan, but she renamed him for reasons only she ever knew.
Here’s what he wrote. If it helps to remember your loved ones similarly, I’m sure he’d be honored.
“It is a sad day. Michele has never left our hearts. She is with every butterfly I see, every raindrop that helps things grow, every sky that holds the vast wonders of existence and every breath we take. I know she is always watching out for all of us and continues to share her brilliance with everyone gathered around her.”
We each remember others in our own ways. If you shared special things, those are what will come to mind or be brought there when encountering something in life. It’s okay. Really. Savor the moment.
Uncle Dan used to dance Michele around the room to the Supremes. Years ago, while grieving, another song came on my heart, one with Diana Ross’s clear voice. It’s a staple in my existence, comforting me in so many ways. The title and lyrics say, “Someday, we’ll be together.” I think of it often. The best part is, I believe it. Similar words come straight from God through the Bible’s many promises.
