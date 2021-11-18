I don’t laugh enough. My heart knows this, but it was just reconfirmed. That’s a conclusion I’ve reached after a couple recent experiences.
One day, a conversation with a fairly new friend turned to bantering—and bursts of laughter. When she left, I thought, “Now why don’t I spend more time with her? We make each other laugh—and it felt GOOD!”
I used to laugh more. At least I think I did. I do, however, recall my husband sometimes telling me to “lighten up,” to have more fun. Several studies have proven an ability to laugh can have health benefits, even with serious illness.
Another awakening came when I went with my friend, Anne, to the Lucille Ball Museum in Jamestown. While there, we added a tour of the Comedy Center, two blocks down. I very much enjoyed both.
I learned things I didn’t know about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, including the fact that she, like I, had lost her father at a very young age. I didn’t know Desi had led a privileged life in Cuba before devastating things happened to his father and family. With such hardship, it’s kind of amazing that this couple changed the course of comedy and brought laughter into the lives of so many.
That museum is in two parts. I found myself smiling through the images and displays, especially the familiar sets and costumes that brought to mind the funny shows many of us have seen multiple times—and still laugh.
As a writer, I was impressed by a reproduction of producer/head writer Jess Oppenheimer’s office. On his desk lay a spread of scripts for the “I Love Lucy” show. I immediately recognized the paper as “yellow dog,” with its pulpy, pale yellow sheets full of typewritten text for scripts, marked up by someone in charge of what would and would not air, likely the stars themselves. An old salt journalist introduced me to the paper in journalism school. We had to buy tablets of it for our stories. Back then, we were mostly using IBM Selectric typewriters as computers weren’t yet mass produced. The display took me down memory lane and added to my smiles, especially when I saw reams of the stuff over at the Comedy Center with displays from various programs. Comics often mention “the writers,” but we rarely get to see the behind-the-scenes evidence of their contributions.
The Comedy Center visit further underscored my need for more laughter. I got a dose early on, laughing at myself. We’d walked the two blocks between museums in a lake effect snowstorm, me with no hat or hood. Upon arrival, we had to make a profile at this high-tech, highly interactive and personalized facility and this included a photo. (I should have opted for the avatar but didn’t know how to do that.)
With soggy, straggly hair and a mask, my picture would appear on a big screen several times throughout the day as I logged in with my electronic wristband at various stations. I HAD to laugh. The only worse photo ever was one from a Sam’s Club membership years ago. My husband and I often took these out when we needed a chuckle, as his was just as bad.
It was while making this profile I saw that I didn’t have enough “funny” in my life. We had to select favorite comedians, TV shows and movies. Mine went back to nostalgia, mostly, with few recent interests. I don’t know the answer to, “Why don’t I watch more comedies?” when I do like to laugh. The Center has something for every taste. You not only get clips from stand-up acts and beloved shows, but back-stories. We saw that we could go again and have plenty of new stuff to take in.
I got an idea from George Carlin, of all people, for how to better store some of my writings and clippings. It seems he left behind seven steamer trunks full of his material upon his death. A couple of the trunks were on display. I envisioned a stack of these as more aesthetically pleasing than a pile of plastic totes that often crack from weight of the contents when one is atop another, or stacks of scattered papers on shelves.
While watching a video clip, a tour group passed us by. Anne asked, “Where are you from?” to which a guy responded, “Chautauqua County.” We can sometimes overlook fun stuff to do in our own back yards. When friends visit from out of state, they want to see the Cutco museum in front of the factory or Case/Zippo. I have brothers who work at each, but don’t think a lot about their significance.
If we look, we can find a lot of things to do in our own region. I want to go back to the Comedy Center some nice day and get another dose of laughter. Only next time, I want a better profile picture.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)