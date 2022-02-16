English writer William Penn once said, “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.”
That is, I’m afraid, often true. We can get so caught up thinking about the past, whether hovering there in regret or wishing things could just be like they used to. We also think about the future, trying to be hopeful as anxious butterflies flutter within. It’s easy to fall into pining for a better “someday,” but I think we also need to work on enjoying the present.
One day on a cable channel, I found a movie version of one of my favorite books, “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” a novel by Garth Stein. Author and reviewer Wally Lamb called this 2008 book, “a meditation on humility and hope in the face of despair.”
Like later popular movies such as “A Dog’s Life,” this one introduces us to Enzo, a golden lab who serves as the narrator. His best bud is Denny, a Grand Prix Formula One racer and then his family that soon will form. Enzo learns a lot about life by watching TV races with his pal and listening to the driver share how success is achieved on the track, even in the rain.
I’m not sure the scene is in the book, because I haven’t read it in a while, but I was taken by the movie near the end in which Denny takes Enzo for a ride on the track in a Ferrari. We watch Enzo enjoy the wind on his face and body as the speed picks up. He says something that stuck with me, on the line of, “There is no future. There is no past. There is only this moment, only now,” and he chose to enjoy every second of the ride.
Our pasts are important. Back there is where we learn who we are, where we get our training and testing in our own proving grounds. It’s where we encounter life and love and experience. Others may travel with us the whole trip while some only for a time.
Sometimes I feel like I’ve lived several different lives and within a variety of circumstances. Maybe everyone feels that way. We have the family we grew up in and the ones we put together later, whether it’s a traditional unit, friends or a community. There are workplaces and activities where we’ve spent time with people of similar interests.
Time often feels like it passes at warp speed, especially when we get older and look back, and there are moments I wish I would have just taken them in and enjoyed them more. I also feel like I waste too much time worrying about the future. To live in the present is part art, I think. Part intentional effort. Part accepting who you are and where you’re headed and learning to enjoy each lap of the race.
I’ve been more a NASCAR fan than a Formula One or Indy car follower, but I appreciate Enzo’s excellent metaphors on racing and life in both the book and the movie. There’s a great storyline, too, but you might need a few tissues.
The scene of Enzo’s ride left me recalling how I felt when New York native and NASCAR driver Brett Bodine once offered me an impromptu ride in a pace car. It was actually a pace pickup but still went VERY fast. If I’d had time to think about it, the danger, the risks, I probably wouldn’t have folded myself in the door he opened for me. (That would come later when my husband learned of my day, half-impressed and half-startled, saying, “What were you thinking!”)
Like Enzo’s ride, it was exhilarating but for me, also terrifying. It took a few laps to stop grabbing on to anything solid and holding my breath as we rounded the Michigan International Speedway oval as the racer glanced sideways on the straightaways with definite amusement. In retrospect, I wish we would have taken a few more laps to have better enjoyed those moments once I got used to the forces at work inside a speeding bullet.
In the book, Enzo says, “I know this much about racing in the rain. I know it is about balance. It is about anticipation and patience.” He knows about necessary driving skills to be successful and says, “But racing in the rain is also about the mind!” As is life. He then adds, “You must give yourself over to the race. You are nothing if not for your team, your car, your shoes, your tires. Do not mistake [a driver’s] confidence and self-awareness for egotism.”
On the last pages of the book, Enzo wonders if he squandered his “dogness,” as with Penn’s note on how we use time. Do we appreciate each moment we’re living? Love and appreciate the people sharing them and accepting love in return?
In the end, I’m with Enzo as he says, “One more lap, Denny! One more lap! Faster!” I also want to be sure to enjoy each one.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)