ALBANY (TNS) — Is Kathy Hochul's administration just inept? Or do we have a real and serious scandal on our hands?
Those questions, among others, come to mind in light of the governor's shockingly bad deal with major campaign donor Digital Gadgets, as revealed in a series of reports by Times Union investigative reporter Chris Bragg. For those who haven't kept up with the details, let's start with a quick synopsis.
Last November, Digital Gadgets CEO Charles Tebele and his wife together donated nearly $50,000 to Hochul, a Democrat. Prior to that, neither had donated to her gubernatorial campaign in any significant way.
That same month, on the 26th, Hochul declared a COVID-19 disaster emergency that, among other steps, suspended the normal competitive bidding process for pandemic-related expenses, including state comptroller oversight. In other words, Hochul's administration suddenly had unchecked authority over COVID-19 supply purchasing.
About a month later, five days before Christmas, Hochul's administration agreed to purchase 26 million tests from Digital Gadgets for $13 a test — roughly double the per-test price being offered by other distributors and approximately twice what the state of California paid for the very same tests. In January, New York bought 26 million more tests from Digital Gadgets, also at a considerably inflated price.
The total cost: $637 million.
Of course, a purchaser usually gets a hefty discount when buying in such large amounts, but New York didn't — quite the opposite, actually — costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars. There's no evidence the state even tried to negotiate a lower price with Digital Gadgets, a New Jersey distributor best known as a wholesaler of, strangely enough, hoverboards.
Tebele must have appreciated the generosity because he and his wife went on a Febuary-to-March donation spree that maxed out the nearly $150,000 they were together allowed to give under state law. In May, though, six of Tebele's relatives also donated to Hochul. Most had no history of donating to New York elections.
Nobody has to wonder why they were suddenly interested in state politics or had so quickly been convinced of Hochul's attributes. In total, Bragg tracked down roughly $300,000 in donations to Hochul from Tebele and family members, plus whatever more was raised at a fundraiser Tebele threw for the governor in April.
There's more: Bragg found that Jack Cayre, a Tebele business partner in a related Digital Gadgets company, and his family have given $418,000 to the governor. Hochul's campaign also hired a Tebele family member for its fundraising staff.
This is quite the tangled web, with strands still to be discovered, no doubt, and serious money involved. But the donations to Hochul are a pittance when compared to the $637 million in taxpayer money that came Digital Gadgets' way.
This, of course, is how the system has long worked. Deep-pocked donors give to politicians hoping for a handsome return or some law that twists the world to their benefit. The donation is like an investment, of sorts, that allows the rich to get richer while the rest of us pay our taxes like chumps.
Oh, but Hochul says the donations had nothing to do with the money paid to Digital Gadgets and that she wasn't even aware of the company's giving. "I don't keep track of that," she said in July. "My team, they have no idea."
The administration also says it bought the high-priced tests from Digital Gadgets simply because the company was able to deliver a large number at a time of high demand. That claim is undercut, though, by the state's continuing to buy from the distributor even when demand and the omicron variant had waned, resulting in a stockpile of tests.
Unless Team Hochul comes up with better explanations, we're left with two ways to look at this. Either 1.) the administration wasted money in a remarkable display of incompetence or disinterest. Or 2.) it allowed campaign donations to influence its decisions, which would mean it's unforgivably corrupt.
Neither option is happy news for taxpayers.
Unfortunately, the Digital Gadgets deal isn't a singular event. Instead, it seems to be part of a brazen and shameless pattern in which Hochul blends policy with the grubby chumminess of fundraising. As Bragg has also reported, Hochul has chatted with donors about state business, and at least one big donor successfully turned to the administration when a favor was needed.
Perhaps there was no other way for Hochul to raise a record-breaking $34 million for this fall's campaign, but that's no justification. The pattern renders Hochul's pledge to govern with ethics a broken promise, and it is becoming harder to ignore the familiar but odious whiff of pay-to-play emanating from this administration.
The Digital Gadgets deal, in particular, demands an investigation from the state attorney general's office, and it has all the makings of a true and devastating scandal.
Just what New York needs.
