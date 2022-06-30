ALBANY (TNS) — Primary day went beautifully for Gov. Kathy Hochul. She couldn't have asked for much more.
First and foremost, she won the Democratic contest at a canter, walloping a progressive challenger, Jumaane Williams, and all but humiliating Tom Suozzi, whose attempt to defeat her from the right won him just 13 percent of the vote.
Would Attorney General Letitia James have made Hochul squirm? We will never know, of course, but we can bet Hochul is glad to have ducked the challenge.
Meanwhile, Hochul's choice for lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, also won in a breeze, putting the embarrassing mess that befell her first choice — that would be Brian Benjamin, who stepped away in the wake of federal corruption charges — in the rearview mirror. Hochul can pretend it never happened.
And lastly, the governor watched Republicans nominate a challenger who has almost no shot at winning, a man who will struggle to impress the state's moderate and independent voters.
I'm talking, of course, about Lee Zeldin, the congressman from Long Island who won, according to the numbers available now, about 44% of the GOP primary vote — more than enough in a field with four candidates.
Zeldin succeeded, in part, by tightening his ties to Donald Trump, deriding businessman Harry Wilson as a "never-Trumper" and refusing to acknowledge that the former president lost the presidential election. I guess that's a solid strategy for a GOP primary but, given Trump's deep unpopularity in New York, it's general election suicide.
Zeldin will now scramble to get back to the center, but Hochul will do what she can to remind voters that Zeldin has been a staunch Trump defender who even voted against certifying presidential election results from Pennsylvania and Arizona. (The Jan. 6 congressional hearings are making those votes look worse and worse.)
"Are we going to move New York forward, or are we going to let the far-right extremists drag our state backward?" asked Hochul, 63, during her victory speech Tuesday night, before referring to Zeldin, 42, as "the Trump cheerleader."
I've said for months that Hochul could be vulnerable in November. Her job performance ratings have been grim — just 41 percent in the most recent Siena College Research Institute poll — and she gets especially low marks on the issues, including crime and the economy, that voters identify as top concerns.
Meanwhile, Hochul and every other Democrat are facing the likelihood of a red wave that could even flood states as blue as New York. When inflation is crushing monthly budgets and wiping out savings accounts, as is happening now, the party holding power in Washington will pay the price, guaranteed.
Yet the Supreme Court has handed Hochul a chance to change the subject. She can use the court's tossing of conceal-carry restrictions and its overturning of Roe v. Wade to motivate Democrats and scare even moderates away from Zeldin, who describes himself as pro-life but will certainly seek to downplay abortion as a relevant issue.
As things now stand, Zeldin and his meager campaign account, which holds about $2 million, can't defend against the coming onslaught. Thanks to lobbyists, the usual big-money interests and ethically dubious fundraising tactics, Hochul has about $13 million on hand, which she will happily use to pound her Republican challenger into the ground.
It's hard to see how Zeldin and his running mate, Alison Esposito, who is New York's first openly gay party nominee for statewide office, can make this race competitive. Given his connectedness to Trump, he is not a candidate who can take advantage of Hochul's significant vulnerabilities. Zeldin isn't a man who can win in New York.
And so, this promises to be another wasted opportunity for the state's GOP, which watches as Republican candidates win in other blue states (Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland) but seems incapable of pulling off the same feat here.
Twenty years have passed since George Pataki won a third term, making the former governor the last Republican to hold the office or win statewide. In the years since,Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace while another Democrat, David Paterson, was likewise plagued by scandal.
Somehow, Republicans in New York have not managed to capitalize — or even make a gubernatorial race competitive. It's a record of futility that could almost be considered impressive, if it weren't so pathetic. And Zeldin, the latest lamb for the slaughter, is destined to keep the string of losses alive.
Oh, well. There's always next time.
