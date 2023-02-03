Good for Gov. Kathy Hochul for pushing at least one significant step toward fixing the state’s disastrous bail reforms — yet there’s a ton more to fix to roll back New York’s out-of-control crime.

In presenting her budget Wednesday, Hochul called to eliminate “confusion” by scrapping the requirement for judges to apply the “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. That, she correctly argues, conflicts with other language in the same law giving judges discretion to consider other factors, such as a defendant’s record, when determining bail.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social