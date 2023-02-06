Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion state budget, her first as the elected leader of the state, takes big swings at affordable housing, public safety and mental health.

However, with an economic slowdown likely, the pandemic job recovery lagging and people leaving the state for lower-cost places, Hochul missed an opportunity to restrain spending. This budget is the largest ever — $5 billion bigger than last fiscal year’s record budget. Spending over the long term continues to outpace revenues, leaving deficits for future budget years.

