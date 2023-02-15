ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to hand the Buffalo Bills $650 million for a new stadium was an absurdly generous giveaway, but at least we can be reasonably assured that football and the NFL will remain popular for decades to come.

The same can't be said about horse racing, which suggests that Hochul's proposal to provide $455 million for the redevelopment of the Belmont Park race track on Long Island could turn out to be an even worse deal for taxpayers.

