Like the Afghan Adjustment Act that we lament, the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act also fell out of the Senate’s $1.7 trillion omnibus bill as senators wrapped up for the year. The $3.6 billion measure is needed to shore up the World Trade Center Health Program, providing medical monitoring and essential care to more than 120,000 responders and survivors exposed to the toxic plume that rose over New York when the towers fell.

The program, run by the CDC, will last until 2090, providing lifetime care for the heroes and victims of 9/11. But the initial cost projections were too low as health care inflation is steep and the number of people needing services is growing faster than was anticipated. Without more resources from Congress, care would have to be rationed.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social