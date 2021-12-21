Imagine this slick, tasteful TV ad: the camera pans in on a fellow in an expensive suit with conservative, neatly cropped hair. In a silken voice, he intones: “Have you lost someone you loved to COVID-19? Were they afraid to get vaccinated because they thought the vaccines were too experimental or might cause sterility, or do some other harm to their minds, bodies, or personal liberty?
“You may be eligible for a settlement and we’re here to help! Contact the law firm Sue, Em, More at 123-456-78XX to join our class-action suit against the purveyors of COVID lies, such as many hosts on Fox News.”
That’s pretty far-fetched, you might object. No one can prove that those Fox News personalities and other media influencers’ individual lies caused my loved one to get sick and die.
But please think about it. There are many examples of how lawsuits have been used to hold the manufacturers of unsafe products financially liable.
Take the car. Automobile manufacturers vigorously resisted (“Seatbelts will cost too much!”) building safer cars. Even though no one could prove that automakers were responsible for someone’s reckless driving, drinking and/or speeding, the industry eventually relented, improved their cars, installed seatbelts (and even airbags) and driving has become far safer.
Let’s remember that at first many consumers also objected, claiming seatbelts were uncomfortable or an infringement on their personal liberty. The threat of fines and the overwhelming weight of the evidence finally moved most Americans to comply with the law. Everyone is safer as a result.
Tobacco provides another excellent example. Big tobacco companies resisted for decades admitting that they knew their product was addictive, packed with carcinogens and caused cancer. Then in 1998 the four largest tobacco companies in the U.S. were forced to sign an agreement with 52 state and territory attorneys general to recover billions of dollars in health care costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Smoking in the U.S. is down by about half from what it was in 1981 and nonsmokers are no longer subjected to smoker’s pollution in restaurants or public spaces.
Everyone is safer — even smokers, since they can’t light up anytime, anywhere as it was in the 1960s when I bought my first pack of cigarettes from a vending machine in a bank lobby. I was 14.
Oxycontin is another example. The Sackler family made billions off the drug while hundreds of thousands of Americans overdosed on their “nonaddictive” painkiller. Now they are going to be held personally liable for their lies and the enormous costs of the opioid epidemic they caused.
Lawsuits with huge payouts are one stick that gets the donkey to move.
So where are the lawyers? I think one sure way to shut up the liars on Fox News and other media platforms would be to hold them financially liable for the damage they are causing by making their viewers afraid of the vaccine or downplaying the risks of COVID.
They are flat-out lying and the consequences are deadly. Approximately 124 million Americans have had symptomatic COVID. Ten percent of them will be long-haulers. 800,000 Americans are dead, and about a thousand are still dying every day.
In July, Fox News host Laura Ingraham claimed that the campaign to get the U.S. vaccinated is an “anti-democratic, anti-freedom” push of an “experimental drug on Americans against their will — threatening them, threatening to deprive them of basic liberties, if they don’t comply.” In August, she continued her campaign against the vaccines, bringing on a guest who totally misrepresented research to fearmonger that the vaccines are a “toxin” and dangerous to people who take them.
Also in July, Fox host Tucker Carlson amplified the conspiracy theory that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, “created” the virus.
On “Fox News Primetime” (Nov. 28), Lara Logan made the outrageous statement that Dr. Fauci: “represents Josef Mengele ... the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War in the concentration camps…Because the response from COVID. What it has done to countries everywhere. What it has done to civil liberties. The suicide rates. The poverty.”
She made the comment following a rant about how there was “no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing mandates” for a disease that has death rates “that compare very much to seasonal flu.” (The death rate from COVID-19 is up to 10 times higher than most strains of the flu.)
No wonder I can’t persuade my beloved brother-in-law to get the vaccine. He loves Fox News. He can’t believe they’d knowingly lie. But they are, and they do. So I say call the lawyers. Sue! Sue! Sue!
(Kristin Chambers is a member of the Health Care Access Coalition. She lives in Hinsdale.)