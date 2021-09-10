Six hundred and fifty thousand and counting. That’s how many Americans have died during this pandemic. Many say that’s an undercount, as early deaths of nursing home residents in this country were often attributed to other factors.
It is predicted that we could lose another 120,000 to 200,000 Americans by the time this is over — if we don’t take steps to protect ourselves and others. Yet, somehow, we are not united in how to proceed.
Experts say the 90 million unvaccinated Americans are most at risk from COVID. Unintentionally, they have helped the new delta variant gain a foothold and spread, causing “breakthrough” cases even in vaccinated people. This is because delta is more contagious than other known variants of the virus. It is also more contagious than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, flu, and smallpox.
Ominously, each infection is an opportunity for the virus to evolve into a stronger version of itself.
Vaccines work. For evidence of this, consider that during this summer’s COVID wave, the hospitalization rate was 10 times as high in unvaccinated adolescents as in those who were vaccinated. Worse, pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 have soared over the summer due to the delta variant. Most children have mild cases but some become desperately ill and some even die (Buffalo News, 09/05/2021).
Delta is here, in our beautiful Cattaraugus County, infecting our families, our friends, our neighbors.
Some of the 6,100 county residents who have contracted and recovered from COVID believe that they have immunity from this vicious virus but that is not necessarily true. Scientists don’t know how long or how strong that immunity is and some people have become infected twice. Even if you have none or mild symptoms of the disease, you can be a vigorous vector.
And young children — those under 12 — are not yet able to get the vaccine and be protected against this threat. So if you are unmasked and unvaccinated, without knowing it and certainly without intending to, you could be infecting that cute child sitting in the shopping cart in front of you at the supermarket. And his pregnant mom.
For the COVID-19 vaccine to be properly effective, we need to achieve a “herd immunity” where the majority of our population is protected. Getting a vaccine is about public health. Vaccines are our only ticket to getting out of this constant, exhausting yo-yo of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, border closures and anxiety.
Vaccine reluctance has many causes. A particularly strong one is the belief that the government is trampling on people’s liberty and right to self-determination. How can those of us who believe we should do everything we can to keep one another safe communicate effectively with those who assert their right not to put something into their bodies about which they have heard scary or negative things? It is a hard barrier to crack.
One attempt to reach the “vax-hesitant” is rolling out this month. It’s a joint effort of the Cattaraugus County Health Department and the Health Care Access Coalition to place road signs across the county that gently urge our citizens to get their shot.
Some might remember the 1950s and ‘60s roadside Burma Shave signs that featured humorous jingles with a safety message. Examples: “Past / Schoolhouses / Take it slow / Let the little / Shavers grow.” Or: “Don’t take / a curve / at 60 per. / We hate to lose / a customer.”
We hope these new signs evoke that kinder, more civil time. Four jingles are featured. Many religious organizations and health care facilities have already volunteered to feature these signs but more locations are needed.
If you are interested and have enough frontage to place four signs far enough apart for passing motorists to read, we will be happy to provide a set of signs to you (on a first come, first served basis). To get your set, email Kristin Chambers of the Health Care Access Coalition at chambersk332@gmail.com
(Kristin Chambers lives in Hinsdale.)