Digital platforms are having a bad year. That might be good news for America’s mental health.

The negative headlines keep coming, mostly driven by disappointing quarterly earnings calls. Last Wednesday, Facebook parent company Meta reported the first quarterly drop in revenue since the company went public in 2012. Profit is down 36% over last year. Netflix lost almost a million subscribers between April and July, marking two quarters in a row of audience decline. Amazon, which thrived while we were all stuck at home ordering toilet paper online, reported a net loss for the second straight quarter. And Apple, the company that connects 113 million Americans to digital tools, saw profits drop 11%.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social