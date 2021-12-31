Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to restore ethical standards to New York government, a welcome change after the severe ethical lapses and prevarications of the prior administration.
But four months into her tenure, there is at least one area in which Hochul’s administration seems to be falling short. Her office has not disclosed a single meeting with lobbyists to Project Sunlight, the public database.
Now, it is possible, although highly unlikely, that Hochul’s office has not had any of the face-to-face or video meetings with lobbyists that qualify for Project Sunlight disclosure. If that’s the case, the administration should say so.
But when asked about the lack of disclosed meetings, the administration merely responded that “Gov. Hochul is committed to transparency and restoring trust in government,” and that employees are receiving “refresher trainings” on Project Sunlight’s requirements.
That’s not good enough. Hochul’s fine-sounding words on transparency and ethics must be followed by the release of real information that gives New Yorkers a full and transparent look at how the governor is being lobbied and by whom.
Doing so is not just the right thing to do, and it’s not optional. It’s the law. And there is reason to believe the required transparency is especially important now.
Hochul has relied heavily on lobbyists and fundraisers held by powerful lobbying firms with big-money clients to raise large amounts of campaign cash. In fact, after Hochul became governor in late August, lobbyists helped her raise funds at among the fastest clips in state history — $10 million in three months.
It would be naive to think those firms are giving solely out of generosity or because they believe simply that Hochul is doing a fine job. In many cases, they’re seeking access or want something from the administration. That’s why it’s vital for New Yorkers to know whether campaign contributions are resulting in interactions with Hochul’s office.
Lobbyists themselves have reported more than 200 instances of directly lobbying Hochul’s office in September and October alone. Meanwhile, other executive branch agencies besides the governor’s office had disclosed 252 meetings with lobbyists since she became governor through Dec. 21.
If those agencies can disclose the meetings, then why can’t Hochul’s office do the same?
So here’s a suggested New Year’s resolution for the Executive Chamber: Comply with the law and immediately disclose the administration’s contact with lobbyists. Otherwise, New Yorkers will be tempted to conclude Hochul’s promise of a newly open and transparent administration is little more than empty rhetoric.
— Times Union of Albany (AP)