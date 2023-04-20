There are five reasonable, well-considered bills pending in the New York State Legislature that could benefit the victims of crime.
Victims of domestic violence. Victims of bullying and harassment. Adults and children alike.
But those bills are being held in committee, and Republicans are claiming it's because of politics.
Representatives of the state Assembly Republican Conference issued a statement Wednesday claiming their legislation is being blocked in committees by Democrats in the legislative majority simply because they've been proposed by Republicans.
We hope that's not the case. But if it is, then lawmakers need to put their politics aside and remember who these bills are designed to help.
One of the bills Republicans say is being blocked in committee by Democrats is one we've supported for a number of years called Jacobe's Law — named after a 13-year-old boy from South Glens Falls who committed suicide in 2015 after being bullied.
The bill, sponsored by local Republicans Mary Beth Walsh in the Assembly and Jim Tedisco in the Senate, would require schools to make a "reasonable and good faith effort" to notify parents when their child is the victim of bullying or harassment.
The bill was recently amended to address some lawmakers' concerns about privacy. We see no reason why it shouldn't be passed, regardless of the political party of the sponsors.
Three other bills proposed by Republicans attempt to address domestic violence.
One would create a separate crime of Domestic Violence and carry an enhanced penalty for specific acts committed against a member of the same family or household.
A related bill would boost the charge to an E-felony for committing an act of domestic violence in front of a child age 15 or under. Children are often scarred emotionally for years by witnessing acts of domestic violence.
Another bill, dubbed Bella's Law, references the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse by requiring family services officials to investigate possible domestic abuse by people accused of animal abuse. If an investigation can lead to stopping one form of abuse or the other, why not do it?
The fifth bill would change the makeup of the State Parole Board to include a current or former member of law enforcement and a crime victim or a crime victim's representative among the 19 members. That would help ensure these two important stakeholders have a voice in parole decisions.
These bills weren't created out of thin air. A number of them arose from comments made at statewide forums held by the Assembly Republican Task Force on Preventing Domestic Violence.
If lawmakers from either party have legitimate issues with any of the bills, let them state them on the floor of the Senate and Assembly, bring in experts to offer perspective, and work out any differences.
But if the reason any of these bills are being held in committee has anything to do with the political party that proposed them, then those lawmakers holding them up are doing the citizens — specifically the victims of crime — a great and potentially harmful disservice.
— The Daily Gazette, Schenectady via TNS