ALBANY (TNS) — I worry about cynicism. I worry that it and its closely related cousin, distrust, are consuming our minds and destroying our politics.
I worry about the role of people like me in deepening cynicism. I worry that the news media presents an overly negative view of the world. I worry that we’re heading toward a quasi-nihilism marked by a complete lack of faith in, well, everything.
But then come the days when some revelation or another makes it obvious that much of our cynicism is entirely justified; when it becomes clear that the people who supposedly govern us believe they live above the rules; when it becomes clear that we’re being played for suckers.
Here’s one small example: On Jan. 14, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand went strolling into the Innovo Kitchen, a restaurant in Latham, without bothering to wear a mask.
That, obviously, was a violation of the pandemic rules put in place by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Yes, the rules for restaurants defy logic, resulting in a senseless blend of masked-while-standing customers alongside unmasked-while-seated diners, but they are the rules nevertheless, and we’re all living under them as we wait and pray for this wave of the pandemic to subside.
But Gillibrand either was unaware of the masking requirement and missed the signs announcing it, both of which seem unlikely, or she thought the rule applied only to the plebes, exempting a VERY IMPORTANT PERSON such as herself.
Whatever the reason, the restaurant’s owner, John LaPosta, was understandably and justifiably upset, given the hardship faced by restaurants and the people who work in them.
”I’m angry for my staff, who are in masks eight or nine hours a day,” LaPosta told my colleague Wendy Liberatore, after he posted an Instagram video of Gillibrand flouting the requirement. “She’s part of the system that puts the rules in place. Do you not lead by example?”
Nope! And Gillibrand is hardly alone. Hardly a day goes by without some politician or another exposed for violating pandemic rules and restrictions. Some have expressed subsequent contrition — “I will do better going forward,” Gillibrand said in a statement — while others have come up with cockamamie justifications.
Either way, a result has been more cynicism — toward, among other things, pandemic rules and their motivations, the politicians themselves and the fundamental fairness of our democracy. It breeds the sense that an entitled and arrogant political class is living in a privileged world of its own making.
If only this were just a coronavirus phenomenon. It isn’t.
Here’s an example of significantly more importance: Last week we learned that outgoing SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is set to receive $450,000 for a year of paid leave, followed by lifetime employment in the form of a tenured faculty position with a starting salary of $245,000.
That would be an insane golden parachute even if Malatras’ resignation hadn’t followed allegations that he abused employees while working in other SUNY positions and for Andrew Cuomo. “You’re a misery,” he said to a subordinate when he was head of SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute. “You have a f---ing bad attitude on everything, lady.”
The largesse would likewise be outrageous even if Malatras had not been spectacularly unqualified for the job from the get-go, with his most significant experience being his relationship with the former governor. Malatras, you’ll remember, was installed in the job without a national search for a more suitable candidate.
How could the SUNY Board of Trustees have signed off on such gluttony? How is a parent or student struggling with college costs supposed to feel about that contract? How can its details not breed a seething cynicism?
Consider that 63% of SUNY’s four-year students leave school with a debt burden that averages $27,000. Meanwhile, a politically connected chancellor who served for just over a year is primed to receive millions upon millions from New York taxpayers.
That is the very definition of a broken system, and it’s made more bitterly ironic because Malatras and Cuomo were headliners in a Democratic Party that claims to care about the poor. Too many of its members lecture about equity as they fatten themselves at the trough.
Republicans in leadership positions offer their own manipulations and distortions, of course, and so our gloomy view of government darkens. We distrust and dislike the people in power because they have so often shown us that they live under different rules.
Is that too cynical? Maybe. But it’s also reality.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)