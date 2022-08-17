Tens of millions of workers had to adjust to working remotely at the onset of the pandemic, and over two years later we continue to debate the right balance between in-person and virtual work. Workers and their employers are still experimenting to see what works best, making the most of an environment where we're not likely to be physically present with as many of our colleagues as we were in the past.

That raises the question of how teenagers who plan on careers in business, finance, technology and media should prepare for their own futures in the workplace, when they'll never get the pre-2020 experience when most people came into the office most of the time. And while a tight job market might make it easier than ever to land a job without going to college, for industries where who you know and the strength of your network is a key asset, we're going to find that going to college has even more value than it did before the pandemic.

