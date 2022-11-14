In scientific studies of conditioning, a popular approach is to have an animal receive mild electric shocks after behavior that the researchers are trying to discourage. Pick up the blue cube to get food, pick up the red cube and get zapped. Eventually, the test subject learns which color is safe.

It seems like financial regulators are failing this test when it comes to the Wild West world of crypto. Tokens and exchanges keep cratering, evaporating billions of dollars in value, and threatening to drag wider swaths of the economy down with them. Each time, the head honchos have asserted to the public that this time will be different, that they are changing the world for the better — before the bottom falls out.

