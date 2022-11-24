COLONIE (TNS) — Two years ago at this time, Don Levy was a man undergoing what he described as a public root canal. His polling outfit, the Siena College Research Institute, had seriously underestimated support for Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2020 election, leading to doubts about the validity and usefulness of Levy’s work.
“Why should you exist?” a Fox News reporter asked him.
It may have been an unkind question, but, given the circumstances, not an entirely unfair one. Inaccurate polls are pretty darn useless, after all, and the Siena poll, like many others, had been significantly off. It predicted an Electoral College landslide for Democrat Joe Biden that didn’t happen.
That was then. This year, the Siena poll got it largely right.
In Pennsylvania, for example, Siena had U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman up by 5 percentage points, and the Democrat won by 4.5. In Arizona, the Loudonville pollster measured the governor’s race between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake as a dead heat, and the contest proved to be a squeaker. (Both polls were undertaken with The New York Times.)
“We didn’t just get one right,” Levy said. “We got state after state after state.”
If there was a place where Siena had significant misses, it would be, ironically enough, here in New York. Its final poll of the 19th Congressional District race, for example, had Republican candidate Marc Molinaro losing to Democrat Josh Riley by 5 percentage points, with 5% undecided. In the end, Molinaro narrowly won.
Siena’s final poll of the governor’s race had Democrat Kathy Hochul up by 11 points over Republican Lee Zeldin. But even that poll, conducted with Spectrum News almost a month ahead of Election Day, showed the race was narrowing — an earlier Siena poll had Hochul up by 17 — and accurately depicted the share of the vote (52%) received by the governor.
Of course, polls are just snapshots. The mood of the public shifts, undecided voters make up their minds in the final days and some just decide to stay home, all changes that can leave a pollster looking foolish. It can be especially difficult to measure the size of turnout waves, which may explain Siena’s miss in the Molinaro-Riley race.
“There were two places where the red wave materialized,” Levy said. “One, oddly enough, was New York. The other was Florida.”
Yet while some of those difficult-to-measure factors influenced why Siena and other pollsters got 2020 wrong, none could fully explain the significance of some of their misses. In Maine, for example, Siena had Republican Sen. Susan Collins losing by 5 percentage points. She won by 9, a 14-point swing.
Results like that one made it clear that many pollsters were overlooking, or at least under-representing, a segment of the electorate that was perhaps reluctant to take their calls. It seemed fair to wonder, as I did, whether polling was broken to the point of uselessness. Why should we believe them?
In his analysis of where things went wrong, Levy concluded that the problem was not that the poll was failing to reach Republicans or conservatives. It was missing Trump voters specifically, including some who were Democrats or independents. So for this year’s polling, Siena made a point of asking respondents about their 2020 presidential choice and weighted the responses to their area’s voting pattern from that race.
The change seems to have worked. It did, however, lead to nervous moments.
After all, while many pundits were predicting a red wave on Election Day, anyone looking at Siena’s polling with The New York Times would have reason to doubt the narrative. That led to inevitable accusations that the poll was intentionally biased against Republicans. Levy may have feared he was heading for another public root canal.
“It continues to be an interesting time to be a pollster,” Levy told me, his metaphorical dental work avoided. “But I’m the same guy. I’m no smarter than dumber than I was two years ago.”
To Levy’s credit, he is willing to face the music and answer questions when the Siena College Research Institute makes mistakes. That kind of accountability for pollsters is vital, I think, especially at a time when their work so significantly shapes how we view the competitiveness of elections and where, importantly, money flows.
Of course, a pollster will always be judged by the last election, and it may turn out that Levy and Siena miss badly next time around. The tactic that worked this year — searching out Trump voters — would seem to have a shelf life, particularly if the former president fades from prominence.
But for now, at least, give Levy’s Siena its due. The demise of polling may have been greatly exaggerated.
