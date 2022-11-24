COLONIE (TNS) — Two years ago at this time, Don Levy was a man undergoing what he described as a public root canal. His polling outfit, the Siena College Research Institute, had seriously underestimated support for Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2020 election, leading to doubts about the validity and usefulness of Levy’s work.

“Why should you exist?” a Fox News reporter asked him.

