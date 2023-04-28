ALBANY (TNS) — According to legend, Abraham Lincoln wrote his most famous speech on the back of an envelope while riding a train to Gettysburg.
The legend is bunk, which probably should be obvious. I mean, how big was this envelope? He crammed the entire speech onto the thing? Still, historians tell us Lincoln wrote the Gettysburg Address himself, and there are no indications he paid ghostwriters exorbitant sums to juice it up.
Gov. Kathy Hochul took a different approach with her two State of the State speeches. As the Times Union's Brendan J. Lyons reported, the governor spent nearly $2 million of taxpayer money on outside consultants who helped prepare those annual addresses. Consultants also did related work that included producing a booklet telling us all the wonderful things the Democrat hoped to do.
Two million dollars?! The amount Hochul spent on outside ghostwriters appears to be unprecedented, with representatives of the three former occupants of the office — Andrew Cuomo, David Paterson and George Pataki — telling the New York Times that those governors had never paid consultants for help with their State of the State addresses.
So what did we get for the money, which was part of consulting contracts that total more than $250 million? Did Hochul's speech contain any lines that, like those in the Gettysburg Address, might stand the test of time? Was it written on an envelope?
Wait, you're saying. Is this joker really comparing a routine State of the State given by our humble governor to one of the most famous speeches in American history, delivered by our best president?
Yes, I suppose I am. Is that fair? Of course not.
Still, I would hope $2 million would get us a little poetry, some philosophy perhaps, words that make us think. For that much money, the resulting speech should lift the human spirit. It should inspire. It should grab our attention from the get-go, slapping us out of wondering what's for lunch.
"Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."
Now that's an opening! And how did Hochul begin this year's State of the State?
"My fellow elected officials, it is an honor to be back in this chamber finally with you in person."
OK, so the speech didn't get off to a jazzy start. But soon after, Hochul did hit us with a metaphor about how we're ready to scale mountains "because of all the peaks we already summitted in the past." It's a bit cliché, I know, but at least the consultants were pretending to make an effort.
Mountains, yeah, that's the ticket. She'll love it.
Lincoln didn't waste time with mawkish metaphors. In fact, what makes the Gettysburg Address so remarkable is its simplicity and brevity. It took Abe just 272 words to say what he needed to say.
Hochul's speech, by contrast, came in at an untidy 4,610 words, making me think those ghostwriters must have been paid by the syllable. Certainly, the speech could have used a good editor, given that a number of its lines — "I thank the Legislature for being partners in addressing the challenges of 2022!" — are entirely superfluous.
A note to politicians: If you pay me a mere million to write your next big speech, I'll reward you with soaring oratory, head-spinning metaphors and an informative PowerPoint. For no extra cost, I'll even throw in a pulsating laser show set to your favorite Huey Lewis and the News song. Think about it.
Alas, I won't promise a speech that will rival the words delivered by Lincoln in 1863. The rhythm and pacing of the Gettysburg Address achieve heights to which we mere mortals can't ascend. I mean, consider its conclusion:
"... we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."
Lincoln would have dropped his microphone, except they hadn't been invented. Unlike most politicians, Abe had bigger loves than the sound of his own voice, perhaps because it's said to have been squeaky. The man left his audience wanting more.
I suspect most who attended the State of the State were grateful when Hochul wrapped up a speech that was, I'm sorry to say, largely routine and forgettable. After speaking for about 50 minutes, the governor concluded with a promise to help us achieve the "New York Dream" and the standard request that God bless the state and America.
You can do wonderful things with $2 million. But money doesn't always buy originality.
