I saw a spider in the cellar the other day when I went down to run the washer. It was a BIG spider and quick.
Too quick for me.
The sighting shattered my illusion that my house must not be appealing to them and my essential oil repellant had done the trick just because I haven’t seen any this winter. As if I never noticed webs hanging from the ceiling. That’s often my tactic with scary things. Pretend they don’t exist. It isn’t a very useful method when something real has to be faced, but can actually be helpful if the fear is irrational anyway.
What scares you? Spiders are big on a lot of lists. Snakes, too, though some folks like them. Remember the movie, “Arachnophobia,” named for the psychological term of the fear? Such names exist for just about any fear. I know spiders can be useful but that doesn’t mean I have to like them. Bats are useful, too, but readers who’ve followed this column know my adventure with those in my house, right down to the rabies shots.
I’m reading a good book that says to name or face your fears is to STOP their power over you. Still, I keep a tennis racket in reach—just in case a bat slips past remediation efforts. I’m still jumpy if my cats look up, as my pal Lucy did back then.
Does it scare you to hear about UFO’s? We’re thinking about it more from an explainable standpoint, thanks to news on China’s brazen launch of a spy balloon. It’s said such flying objects have long been up there, just not reported. They have? We’re told independent groups often launch similar but smaller craft for a variety of reasons. They do? This, after large amounts of US dollars were expended to shoot these items down, yet the one from China was spotted over sensitive areas and then allowed to cross the country before action was taken. Huh? I find that scary although I guess shooting at just anything could be worse. No wonder conspiracy theories thrive when things like this are known but not shared.
I’ll confess the alien-style UFO reports make my heart race. There’s something about them. Maybe it’s what I once saw. A friend was driving us home after a gospel concert. We were on a dark road in a pretty rural part of our Michigan county where I had a clear and pleasant windshield view of a canvas of sky dotted with stars. Then, it happened. A series of lights appeared to stop just overhead. They weren’t close (I don’t think!) but appeared to hover for a few seconds. The kind of light they emitted is even now hard to describe. It was quite fascinating—until all of a sudden this “fleet” of airships or whatever they were virtually shot off in directions I didn’t know were possible for any type of aircraft, leaving momentary streaks in the sky. I looked over at my friend, who was still driving but wore a funny look. When she glanced over at my shocked face, she said, “I saw it. Let’s get out of here!” We couldn’t even talk about it until later.
It sounds crazy, but afterward, reports about UFO sightings in that area made the newspaper. The owner of the music shop where I took guitar lessons lived nearby and said such sky activity was not uncommon. Tricks of the eye or imagination can contribute. If you’ve had an up-close encounter, however, you tend to accept that sometimes unexplainable things DO happen. It may also leave a little fear.
Universal fears like losing loved ones, homes or livelihoods are common. Other are personalized. Some love to be scared and watch horror movies. I can’t. I still get weird feelings remembering, “Rosemary’s Baby” in the late ‘60s. I won’t sleep close to a wall since Rod Serling’s classic “Twilight Zone” episode where someone fell into the fifth dimension. Don’t tell me ghost stories either. I’ll have nightmares. And forget about “Psycho.” Jamie Leigh Curtis recently expressed pride in her mother Janet Leigh’s legacy for her unforgettable role in the film, decades later.
After my husband died, I used to dread going home after night meetings and cautiously checked behind shower curtains and in closets before I could sleep. That is until one night when a familiar fear crept in as the key met the lock. Maybe I was just tired of being afraid, but I’ll never forget the enveloping peace that covered me that night with a very real sense of God’s protection. Coming home then got easier.
Some fears are real, and we’re built with a fight or flight response for a reason. Some, however, turn out to be silly like the night I heard a rustling in the kitchen. My cat was with me as I fearfully approached, flipping on a light switch—only to find the Tostito bag I’d moments before wadded up. It was just jostling other trash, stretching to its original form.
