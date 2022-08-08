If we had anything like a functional political culture in this country, the bill that Democrats are calling the “Inflation Reduction Act” would have strong support on both sides of the aisle in Congress. All of its provisions have majority bipartisan support in public opinion polls, and it includes several provisions that Republicans have sought, including funding for fossil fuel production and deficit reduction.

But the fact that it was crafted by the Democrats is enough for Republicans to oppose it while distorting what is says and what it would do.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social