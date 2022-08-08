If we had anything like a functional political culture in this country, the bill that Democrats are calling the “Inflation Reduction Act” would have strong support on both sides of the aisle in Congress. All of its provisions have majority bipartisan support in public opinion polls, and it includes several provisions that Republicans have sought, including funding for fossil fuel production and deficit reduction.
But the fact that it was crafted by the Democrats is enough for Republicans to oppose it while distorting what is says and what it would do.
Republicans are right to question whether the bill will do anything in the short run to reduce inflation, but at this point neither party has put forward any proposal that offers a workable solution to a problem that is largely beyond their control. What the bill will undoubtedly do is put more money into the pockets of ordinary Americans so that they will be better able to pay their bills.
Republicans who have not yet studied the bill might suppose that the Democrats will simply tack the cost of these goodies onto the federal budget deficit and so increase the financial burden on future generations. But that is exactly what the bill does not do. In fact, it will actually reduce the projected budget deficit by as much as $300 billion over the next nine years.
How can this be? A review of what is actually in the bill will demonstrate how this works. Most of the bill’s provisions relate to two categories of expenditure: health care and energy. The total cost of these provisions is estimated at $433 billion over nine years.
HEALTH CARE PROVISIONS
The U.S. is the only developed nation where drug companies can charge whatever price they want for medicines. As a result, we pay double or triple what the rest of the world pays for the same drugs. This bill seeks to remedy that problem by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for common drugs, reducing the cost of Medicare for taxpayers. Once it is in place, private insurers will insist on the same benefits, which will lower the cost of medicines for everyone.
People who are already on Medicare will be happy to learn that the bill limits out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 per year. This provision will save hundreds or thousands of dollars for seniors who live on limited budgets. Seniors will also receive free vaccinations under the plan.
Individuals who received government subsidies to buy health insurance during the worst days of COVID may not know that those benefits are scheduled to end this year. The new bill extends them for three years.
ENERGY PROVISIONS
The new bill includes numerous incentives for Americans to break our dependence on foreign energy and foreign suppliers of energy technology. These provisions will strengthen our economy while also keeping us from being held hostage by unfriendly governments as Europe is currently experiencing with Russia.
American companies will receive billions of dollars in subsidies to invent and build renewable energy products in the U.S. rather than overseas. Included under this heading are not only existing technologies like wind and solar power and electric cars, but also technologies that are not yet feasible or don’t exist yet. These investments will create thousands of good-paying jobs for Americans while also making American products more competitive on the global market.
Republicans will be happy to hear that the bill also includes provisions to support more traditional forms of power generation, including fossil fuels and nuclear plants. It also provides funds for developing new technologies to reduce the environmental impacts of coal. These provisions will keep our economy going while engineers work on making renewable energy sources, which are already cheaper than other forms of energy, more reliable.
Taxpayers will also benefit from an expansion of the existing $7,500 tax credit for buying electric cars, which will now include used cars. New tax breaks are also available for Americans who invest in wind and solar energy (including batteries) or heat pumps for their houses or who add more insulation.
TAX PROVISIONS
Where will the money come from to pay for all of these benefits? The bill identifies four sources of funding that will bring in $739 billion over nine years, with $300 billion of this total (41%) used to reduce the federal budget deficit.
• $288 billion will be saved by allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies, thus reducing the amount that the government pays for Medicare. These savings will slightly reduce the profits of drug companies, which are among the most profitable of all American industries.
• $313 billion will come from a new provision that requires large corporations to pay a minimum 15% tax rate, well below the 21% tax rate that Congressional Republicans established during the Trump era. This provision will end the practice of companies paying zero taxes on their profits due to legal loopholes, as 55 major corporations did in 2020.
• $124 billion will come from giving the IRS more money to go over tax cheats for unpaid taxes. Budget cuts over the last decade have decimated the IRS’s ability to ensure that everyone pays the taxes that they owe. This bill will remedy that deficiency.
• $73 billion will be gained by imposing a small tax when corporations buy back their own stock to inflate their stock price rather than investing their profits in new factories and other forms of production.
In summary, the Inflation Reduction Act will make our federal tax system fairer and more equitable while providing valuable new benefits to ordinary Americans. Why would anyone oppose such a bill? Could it be because they care more about corporate profits than about the lives of American citizens?
(Chris Stanley, a retired professor of theology at St. Bonaventure University, lives in Allegany, N.Y.)