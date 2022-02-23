San Francisco is arguably America’s most progressive city, so the lopsided recall of three school-board members on Feb. 15 stunned political observers across the country.
Voters ousted Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga by margins of 59%, 48% and 42%, respectively. Other members were spared because they weren’t on the board long enough to qualify for a recall vote.
It’s not hard for anyone outside of the social-justice-warrior hothouse to understand what happened. Instead of trying to get the city’s schools running after the COVID-19 shutdowns, the city’s school board championed symbolic, far-left political issues that even most San Franciscans found distasteful.
As the pandemic raged, the board was fixated on renaming 44 San Francisco public schools. It abandoned the effort in April 2021 when the blowback became too much to handle. The effort was absurd, as the board sought to remove names of figures including Abraham Lincoln, naturalist John Muir and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
To highlight the idiocy, the board tried to change the name of Alamo Elementary School after it mistakenly assumed that it was named for the Texas battle and not for the Spanish word for “poplar tree.” The board also tried to paint over a historical Works Progress Administration mural at George Washington High School — an act that brought comparisons to the Taliban.
More substantively, the board changed a merit-based admissions policy at a top high school and replaced it with a lottery system to promote diversity — something that angered the city’s large Asian American community.
This ideological insanity obviously diverted attention from basic educational concerns. The city’s schools remained closed. The board and its allied teachers’ union seemed to be in no rush to resume regular schooling, thus allowing the city’s students to fall further behind in their studies. Parents seethed with anger, which culminated in the rare recall campaign.
Yet reactions of the losing parties suggest that they remain in their ideological slumber.
“Don’t be mistaken, white supremacists are enjoying this. And the support of the recall is aligned with this,” López tweeted after her loss. The teachers’ union continued to chide venture capitalists and billionaires, who helped fund the recall campaign. Left-wing commentators saw the vote as the result of a conservative political campaign — never mind that Republicans comprise less than 9% of San Francisco’s voter registrations.
The recall proves that parents everywhere want their schools to provide quality education — and that elected officials should knock off the fringe nonsense.
— Tribune News Service