I think it started with a bottle of hairspray. A search of the store shelf revealed no containers of my usual old-fashioned can. When I tried to use the smaller bottle in a rubberized container, there was no pump action. I couldn’t get anything to come out, a disappointment since I had paid for the well-advertised product.
Thinking it was just a fluke, I bought another. This time, what was supposed to come out in a light mist of spray shot out over my head, hit the wall and missed my hair completely. No adjustment of the cap could make it work.
My next step involved a mission to find the familiar can with its tiny nozzle. Sometimes the dollar stores have exactly what we need, and I found one. I washed my hair and reached for the hefty can. The so-called spray merely spit out a wee bit of sticky drizzle. As with the others, I tried poking pins into the holes and repositioning the way it was pointed. All to no avail. This was strike three with the hair spray, but these weren’t the only recent experiences in trying to get a product out of a can or bottle.
A while back, I had a bee issue on my deck, right over my back door. I purchased a big can of spray, one of those with an industrial-sized nozzle that’s supposed to shoot far and wide while keeping you safe and dry. The spray came out like a stepped-on hose, making a little arc and landing all over my hands. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t make it work right.
More recently, I bought a multi-pack of air freshener from the local discount warehouse. I went to spread a nice air mist of cranberry scent over a litter box and the liquid shot across the room in a thick stream — like the bee spray should have.
My question is, what is it about the nozzle-making industry that is producing so many clunkers? Related to these are the containers of liquid soap with similar problems. I dread getting new ones because I know I’ll usually have to fuss with the pumps in an attempt to get them to dispense the soap. Often, nothing works.
I usually end up pitching these items in the trash. What else can you do with them if you can’t get the product out? I know, I know. Most people would take it back, or call or write to the company. I have family members who are good at that and more power to them. They get results, too! Sometimes they’re offered replacements or discounts or at least a coupon for the next purchase while I’m still sitting back nursing my resentment.
While I probably should follow up when I’m feeling ripped off, after wrestling with a defective product these actions represent taking up MORE of my time that I’d usually rather be spending on something else. Instead, I reluctantly go back to the store and try another brand, holding on to annoyance until I find one that works.
I’m the same way with warranties and rebates. Sometimes I’ll buy the extended warranty, only if you have to go on the computer to register or claim the cash-back reward, I typically never get around to it. If a product has to be sent back to get satisfaction, I’ll probably just go buy a new one. I might keep the box — just in case — like I did my most recent TV, but it’s unlikely I’d ever wrap it up and send it in. Maybe I’m not savvy. Maybe I’m just lazy. But my view is if you pay money for something, it should at least work!
I suppose this is all a silly idea for a column, but the defective nozzles have been on my mind since I keep getting duds. I can’t be the only one. And when something gets under a columnist’s skin, they figure others have been experiencing it too and it’s bound to come up, like a colleague’s pet peeves used to in columns with a sub-headline, “I was just cleaning my mind and it went off!”
When I get annoyed at trivial matters such as these, I do learn from them or my reactions. They leave reminders like how fortunate I am to have access to an array of items that make life better, like bug spray. And medicines. And medical care. Many have no such privilege.
I guess it’s like an old saying. Someone complains about having no new shoes — until they encounter a person who has no feet. Even complaining helps me to count my blessings!
