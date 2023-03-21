The end of the pandemic has been less like a car slamming on the brakes and more like a ship that has turned off its engines and is slowly gliding to a stop.

Gov. Hochul’s weekday COVID communiqués, the descendants of former Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefings that began three years ago, have come to a close, replaced by weekly updates that will count down towards the end of the federal health emergency in May. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracked the virus worldwide around the clock from the start, closed on March 10.

