ALBANY (TNS) — New York lawmakers last month returned to a Capitol in which restrictions in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were at last lifted. It felt like old times, observers said. The building felt alive again.
But there is at least one place in the Capitol where limitations introduced during the pandemic remain intact: the chamber of the Assembly and adjacent areas, where access for reporters grew more restricted.
As the Legislative Correspondents Association noted in a letter sent last week to Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, a Democrat, the restrictions on reporter movement were a reasonable limit during the pandemic. But it is unreasonable that they remain even as similar restrictions in the state Senate — and Capitol buildings around the country — have ended.
"The members of the Legislative Correspondents Association appeal to you on behalf of our readers, viewers, and listeners to restore pre-pandemic access to the Assembly chamber and adjacent areas," says the letter from Zach Williams, a reporter for the New York Post and president of the LCA, later adding that the issue of access "tests your commitment to transparency."
In September, Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed her COVID-19 state of emergency and the expanded powers that came with it to lapse. It was a happy sign that state government was returning to normal.
So why isn't the Assembly? Are we supposed to believe there's a public health rationale for keeping reporters at bay?
In an interview, Williams said the LCA has been pressing for a more open chamber for months but has received confusing and contradictory responses from Heastie and his representatives. That led to an LCA vote in which members rejected conditions that essentially confined reporters to a few seats in the well of the chamber and an area in the back of the room.
Williams said reporters were once able to interview lawmakers in their Assembly seats. (One even remembers resting in a member's seat.) Williams said he's become convinced that Heastie, in particular, just doesn't want reporters around asking difficult questions.
I'm sure he doesn't. Few politicians do. Most would prefer that their decisions go unchallenged or be met with happy, agreeable questions, such as: What is it, Mr. Speaker, that allows you to be so wise? How is it that you so consistently do what's best for New York?
But the good politicians (yes, there are some) understand that taking difficult questions from reporters and the public is a duty of the office — and that doing so leads to better government. Few things are worse for democracy than elected officials who have insulated themselves from tough queries and criticism, as if they're kings and queens.
And as Williams noted, access is often key to understanding what's really going on. Reporters benefit from being on scene. They are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the public.
"Decades of experience proved that order can be maintained in the chamber while Capitol reporters do their jobs of informing the public," says the LCA letter. "Legislators shared valuable insight into their decisions that benefited the public understanding of the legislative process. Media members lined up for gaggles outside the Speaker's office or interviewed lawmakers in quiet areas nearby. Some members were even eager to have journalists approach them at their desks."
I asked Heastie's office to explain the restrictions and why they're in place. In all honesty, I didn't expect to receive an answer. It would be fitting, after all, if the speaker was unwilling to answer questions about his apparent unwillingness to answer questions.
But spokesman Michael Whyland, in a terse email, did respond to assert that "reporters still have the same access they have always had in the chamber" — a claim that Williams and others disputed.
"Gaslighting," Williams called it, adding that "press access within the chamber is not the same as it was before the pandemic and any insistence otherwise is disingenuous."
It's worth mentioning that Heastie, apparently upset by an especially tough editorial, has declared that he will no longer take questions from the New York Post. That thin-skinned stand would seemingly make him less inclined to grant access to reporters generally, since doing so would make it harder to avoid questions from Williams and others from the tabloid.
But this particular spat isn't about Heastie and the Post. It's about giving reporters all the access they need, so that lawmakers can't hide or duck questions.
