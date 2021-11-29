Over the last several days I have been keeping track of the daily number of individuals who are infected with COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County. From the information provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department, 73% of new cases of the virus are unvaccinated people.
Here are a few comments from Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county public health director, recently: "Things have not gotten any better. The hospital is at or above capacity and the number of cases continues to climb. The hospital can't handle more. Cattaraugus County has one of the highest rates of transmission of any county in the state."
Do these statements get your attention? Does anyone think this a concerning issue besides me? With nearly three-quarters of all new cases of COVID-19 being people who are not vaccinated, this virus is going to be with us for many years.
Also, I'm puzzled that after a year of the vaccination being available, only 50% of Cattaraugus County residents have been vaccinated. Refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 isn't making the situation any better. I believe it is time for residents of the county to stop being selfish; get vaccinated so eventually we can all get back to normal.
Doing what we have been doing for the last 18 months isn't working. The numbers prove that. Are we going to continue to do the same or listen to physicians, scientists and researchers on the issue of COVID-19 and not the politicians?
I believe it's in our best interests to listen to professionals in the medical field and not politicians when it comes to COVID-19.
This isn't a red vs. blue situation. Do your part.
Joe Teresi, Olean