An old Oak Ridge Boys song shares who they considered heroes as kids—Superman, Johnny Bench, George Jones. A superhero, an athlete before scandal tainted his contributions, a celebrity singer/entertainer.
Then comes the refrain, “Lately I’ve been finding all my heroes closer to home.”
Songwriters John Tirro and Tony Wood mention the senior-aged mailman, still working, now raising grandchildren left on his doorstep. He’s a real hero. They see a squad car pass and think of “the brave hearts behind badges.” A lyric line goes, “Seems since 9/11/it’s been on my mind/how they wake up every morning/and put their lives on the line.”
Twenty years ago, many of us began to see the same thing with new eyes, emergency responder personnel running toward danger, moving our respect and hopefully appreciation for their service up a few notches. These folks do go all out for the sake of others.
During this long and continuing siege of COVID-19 and its new variants, others have come to the forefront continuing in careers some would not want to do; medical providers from hospitals to nursing homes, everyone just doing the best they can in the face of a worldwide pandemic, one that seems to have no foreseeable finish line. God bless them all.
I think these times have produced others who deserve kudos for keeping things going—truck drivers, food growers and suppliers, restaurant and business people who found alternative ways to “hang in there.” Some, unfortunately, did not make it and closed doors. I pray they find new ventures.
The actions in Afghanistan these last days remind us once again of our military heroes, just how fervent they are about wanting to get the job done, even with great danger to themselves. They are adamant about not leaving others behind. It has always been so for our troops. It just comes more to the forefront sometimes.
I see no shortage of heroes who really deserve our respect and it’s not celebrities and superstars and billionaires. I added a couple more to my list just recently following a family crisis when my sister was rushed to ECMC for emergency surgery then had to stay a week. (Luckily for her, her son is one of those local heroes, an emergency responder, and was by her side throughout.)
Our brothers and I did not know what we were going to do. Cheri is a 24/7 caregiver for her blind and disabled adult daughter, our niece Amelia, and basically the only person who knows her full regimen. As a family, however, we drew together and figured out a schedule. Days were a problem. We all have jobs.
We were very fortunate that Amelia is part of a program that allows her to hire a part-time assistant, who was already in place a specific time each week. Luckily, we were able to coordinate with a local agency to work out continued assistance.
My brother Dale and I were a little naïve about things in the beginning. Surely there would be an agency or service that could just step in and help during such a time. Quick research brought some reality. Such help isn’t always fast and if you can access it, lots of paperwork and financial commitment can be involved. And in the COVID job climate we’re in, organizations struggle to hire trained workers in these fields. Jobs are there but finding personnel to fill them is a challenge.
In doing what had to be done, we all learned some things. Care providers are hard workers, too, whether someone does it for a family member or as a career. To me, they are now on the hero list. I should have remembered. I cared for our disabled daughter 11 years with the help of family when in New York, just with my husband while in Ohio and Michigan.
I have interacted with my sister and niece for Amelia’s whole life, but until you have to provide specific care, you don’t really know what all is involved. It takes some brawn as well as knowledge and a few tricks so as to avoid hurting yourself. There is often bending, lifting and movement required. Personal memory failed me from decades ago. I tried to “pull and lift” Amelia before I knew she could help with a “one-two-three” assist. The result? A lumbar strain.
Soon, family members learned various care steps from Cheri by phone and text, others who had helped in the past and from Amelia herself. She was patient with us as we strived to meet her unique needs. My sister is home now, recovering well, thankfully, and so am I. But she’s back on my hero list along with Amelia’s helpers and care providers throughout the world.
The Oak Ridge Boys song concludes with a line about becoming a parent and finally realizing the sacrifices our mothers and fathers made for us. I think it’s the same with other under-recognized heroes. We don’t have to BE them to appreciate them.
