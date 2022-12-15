BOSTON (TNS) — The two major political parties’ long hold on America could be finally starting to slip, setting the stage for an exodus of disgruntled voters to the independent side of the ballot.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema quitting the Democratic Party and the burgeoning rolls of independents in Massachusetts and elsewhere are just the latest evidence of Democrats and Republicans showing early signs of losing their grip on government.

