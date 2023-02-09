Wokeness is, make no mistake, a multi-headed hydra that imperils Western Civilization in countless ways, attacks relentlessly, and is almost impossible to kill.

Having said all of that, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently notched a rare win against the raging beast: He played a commanding role in efforts to convince the College Board to revise its “African American Studies” course. In doing so, he's proven that there is hope for conservatism, for common sense and even for constructive criticism in modern America — all revelations that come as a shock to cynics like me.

