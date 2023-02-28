PITTSBURGH (TNS) — I rarely feel connected to politicians, regardless of their party or platform. Like the blue-collar people I grew up with, I just don't trust 'em.

Aside from my shaved head and passion for criminal justice reform, I felt no kinship with U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, either — even though I voted for him — until recently, when I learned he had been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for severe depression.

