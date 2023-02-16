The Democratic-led state Senate violated the New York Constitution and the law and yesterday they admitted it. Tomorrow, they should be so castigated for it in court and ordered to never do it again.

Wednesday’s surprise roll call vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the state’s chief judge proved that the tally was required, as Friday’s looming court date meant that they were facing certain rebuke and embarrassment.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social