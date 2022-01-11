Whether in front of a city hall, at a local school board or in a park, it sometimes feels like there are more protests taking place in America today than any time since the 1960s. At most of these demonstrations, there are people holding signs, chanting slogans and generally expressing their First Amendment rights.
There have been hundreds of personal reasons people across the country chose to gather in a public space and hold demonstrations promoting their beliefs during the past 20 months, and I have no doubt the coronavirus pandemic had something to do with it. With an international crisis affecting relations worldwide, government is playing a bigger, more direct role in people’s lives in a way several generations have not experienced before.
So it’s not surprising that, for one reason or another, people were getting fed up with the same people in the same positions. It’s obvious what MSNBC, Fox News or CNN are doing when showing footage of large-scale protests and the blame and responsibility are thrown solely at Democrats or Republicans. But rarely do I see the macro-level view that both sides are saying the same thing — those of us not elected to powerful positions have had enough of the people in those very positions some of us put them in.
Bringing it all back home, the Olean area has seen its fair share of protests and demonstrations since March 2020. As a reporter, I’ve been present for a handful of these, some with hundreds of people and others with only a couple dozen, but all of them with people who believe in their positions.
While there have been a couple instances of emotions running too high, tensions reaching their breaking points and an altercation or two taking place, such incidents have been few and far between. If they have occurred, they’ve ended in only a few seconds, almost as quickly as they began.
For the most part, in my limited experience of covering these demonstrations, protests and rallies, the people of Olean are respectful of one another even when their ideologies and philosophies are at odds.
Several of the gatherings took place in Lincoln Park or in and around the State and Union streets roundabout. The first and largest were the Black Lives Matter protests in May and June of 2020, but there were also protests against the state’s mask and vaccine mandates in September 2021 and, most recently, a candlelight vigil on Jan. 6.
While this latest demonstration wasn’t necessarily a protest like the others, it was a group of concerned citizens coming together — in frigid freezing temperatures, mind you — to express their concerns for American democracy and demand action to, in their view, protect it. No, it wasn’t on the same scale as those advocating for an end to police brutality or what is perceived as government overreach of personal liberties, but I doubt their passion was any less than those larger groups.
Among those First Amendment freedoms and rights that protestors tend to repeat at these demonstrations are most notably the freedoms of speech and religion. I don’t think I’ve heard anyone advocating for freedom of the press at any of them, but my being at the protests, covering them at the time and now writing about them on this very page is that freedom in action.
Two of the freedoms listed in the First Amendment — and which I can’t recall anyone mentioning — is the right to do what they were doing at those protests and demonstrations: to peacefully assemble and petition the government. Whether I agree or disagree with whatever any of these groups were advocating at the time is beside the point for me — because they have had every right to be there.
I’m always in awe that we were out there in full view of city hall and the police department — essentially calling out the government for not doing its job right — and no one in black vans rolled in, put bags over the protestors’ heads, threw them in and drove away. No officials came to break them up, tell them they’re wrong or promise them political favors and under-the-table deals if they would be quiet.
And in turn, the attendees of these demonstrations expressed themselves without true violence ensuing. There were no overturned cars or broken store windows or trips to the ER or, for that matter, even too many shouting matches.
I’m all for protesting and advocating for change. Sometimes it looks like the Boston Tea Party, sometimes it looks like the 1963 March on Washington. And sometimes it looks like a group of your neighbors, colleagues and fellow citizens at Lincoln Park or the State and Union roundabout.
(Kellen M. Quigley is managing editor of The Salamanca Press and a writer/editor with the Olean Times Herald.)