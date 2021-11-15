ALBANY — Andrew Cuomo, a man who was once governor of this state, does not know “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours. Or so he claimed in newly released testimony.
Given that there’s a recorded tape of the former governor crooning the song in a phone call to Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who has accused him of sexual harassment, it’s fair to believe he was, you know, lying. But that was Cuomo’s story, and he was sticking to it.
“I don’t even know that song,” he said.
“You don’t know that — you don’t know the ‘do you love me’?” asked an incredulous Joon Kim, the investigator conducting the interview.
“Do another verse,” replied Cuomo, who also claimed not to know “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.
Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin demanded the release of transcripts for months, and she had a point. The public has a right to see what the former governor and his accusers said as the office of Attorney General Letitia James investigated sexual harassment claims that led to a damning report and Cuomo’s resignation.
And yet when they were at last released Wednesday, Glavin reacted with outrage, claiming James was “spreading false and salacious hearsay and rumors.”
It’s easy to suspect Glavin is having a blast riding this roller-coaster of her own creation, enjoying every sharp turn, loop-de-loop and illogical reversal. What fun it must be to give everyone whiplash, especially while being paid lavishly from Cuomo’s $18 million “campaign” fund.
But it’s also possible Glavin quickly realized demanding the release of transcripts was a mistake. Turns out, they weren’t so flattering to the boss.
After all, they revealed that his accusers largely answered questions directly and without hesitation, while Cuomo’s testimony at times devolved into a tetchy wrangling that evoked the cringeworthy evasions of Bill Clinton.
Remember when Clinton, questioned about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, mused about the definition of is? Well, with Cuomo we got haggling over words such as girlfriend, date and even, um, butt.
“You don’t remember ever touching any woman on the butt?” Kim asked.
“Right,” said Cuomo.
“Does that include any area near the — near the butt?”
“Could you define near the butt?” Glavin asked.
“Do you understand where a human’s butt is?” responded Kim, his exasperation all but jumping off the page. “And anywhere near there?”
“Well,” replied Cuomo, “near the butt now becomes a more expansive area.”
And so it went for 11 hours, resulting in 515 pages of transcript.
The former governor also flatly denied behaving inappropriately with women, said he had never had a physical relationship with any staffer, and added the following about Brittany Commisso’s claim that he groped her at the governor’s mansion:
“I would have to lose my mind to do some — such a thing. It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman’s breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation.”
The testimony from accusers painted a different picture. On those pages, the former governor is portrayed as a creep, at best, who abused his subordinates and crashed through boundaries no boss should cross.
Yet some of the most damaging testimony had nothing to do with sexual harassment, centering instead on how poorly Cuomo ran the government.
Largely overlooked in Wednesday’s release was a transcript from a Health Department doctor who was infamously told by Cuomo, when she appeared at a televised press conference to give him a COVID test, that she made “that gown look good.”
And that was the governor’s second inappropriate remark of the day, the doctor testified. “Gentle but accurate, I heard that before,” Cuomo allegedly said during a practice run of the swabbing.
The doctor didn’t appreciate either comment, of course. Neither did her husband, who subsequently and understandably requested she never be alone with the governor.
But away from the topic of harassment, the doctor described a dysfunctional, demoralized Health Department undermined, as the pandemic raged, by Cuomo’s threats and slippery ethics.
She detailed, for example, how test results from the Wadsworth Center lab improperly went to the governor’s office instead of to doctors and local health officials, causing a slowdown that dulled the department’s pandemic response.
The doctor, a medical director in the division of epidemiology, also said Cuomo, in an apparent bit of spite, barred her colleagues from working with the New York City Health Department, even though collaboration “is a critical component in an outbreak response.” The ban, she added, “hindered our ability to perform our jobs.”
And though she wasn’t involved with nursing homes, the doctor knew colleagues who “had concerns about data that wasn’t being released” and considered “writing up a paper that they said would never see the light of day.”
That almost certainly is a reference to Cuomo’s hiding of some COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, otherwise known as the damning scandal that preceded the one over sexual harassment allegations.
Not surprisingly, many of the doctor’s supervisors resigned in frustration, she said.
All and all, her testimony is a reminder, lest anyone has forgotten, that Andrew Cuomo was just bad at being governor, regardless of whether he lied about a song.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)