ALBANY (TNS) — Other than Chris Cuomo and the former governor himself, nobody looks worse in the latest Letitia James dump of transcripts and exhibits than Jim Malatras, chancellor of the state’s university system.
The younger Cuomo is CNN’s problem, and the network has already suspended the host indefinitely. But Malatras, who has one of the state’s most prestigious and well-paid public jobs, is New York’s concern. So what happens now?
Can he really continue on as chancellor?
After all, we learned from the attorney general’s release that Malatras responded to Lindsey Boylan’s public complaints about Andrew Cuomo’s toxic work environment by helping to prove her point. In text messages from May 2019, Malatras and other Cuomo staffers mocked Boylan like a bunch of gossipy high schoolers.
”Let’s release some of her cray emails!” wrote Malatras, who at the time was transitioning from president of SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute to head of Empire State College.
”Malatras to Boylan: Go f- — yourself,” he also texted, after previously suggesting he’d need to be restrained because “I’m a mature president now.”
Those texts are not a good look. They make Malatras sound like a SUNY student, instead of a chancellor. But keep a few things in mind.
First, Boylan had not yet made sexual harassment allegations against the former governor at the time. So while Malatras and the others on the message chain were commenting on a former coworker, they weren’t ridiculing somebody who was an alleged victim.
Second, Boylan and Malatras had a strained relationship — they bickered publicly on Twitter — and he was venting. As bad as those messages may look, it’s safe to say Malatras is not the first person to have texted something disparaging about a coworker. Nor is he the first person to have texted a foul word or two.
How many of us would want our private text messages released for public consumption? And that raises another question: Was it really necessary to release the 2019 texts from Malatras and others?
So far as I can tell, they don’t seem at all related to the James investigation into sexual harassment allegations, which is what this is all supposed to be about. Malatras was not interviewed by investigators, and his name doesn’t come up in a James report that led to the former governor’s resignation.
Malatras is also not implicated in efforts to discredit accusers, and, unlike Chris Cuomo, there’s nothing to suggest he was otherwise involved in fending off the allegations.
Reading the transcripts, it isn’t clear why investigators asked Cuomo communications staffer Dani Lever or aide Peter Ajemian about the texts from years earlier. But even if there was a strong case for doing so, there’s no reason why Malatras’ name couldn’t have been redacted.
Failing to do that suggests that embarrassing Malatras is at least partly the point, as an investigation into Cuomo’s behavior morphs into a scattershot takedown of anyone who worked for his administration. A person doesn’t need to be sympathetic to Malatras to find that concerning.
I’ve written before that Malatras’ position as a Cuomo insider did not mean he was qualified to manage SUNY’s 64-campus education network. Quite the opposite, actually, given his limited experience in higher education and his being given the job without a national search for more suitable candidates.
I’ve also said Malatras’ role in editing a controversial Department of Health report that undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes raises questions about whether he should continue in a job that, first and foremost, should be about truth, honesty and education.
As an announced candidate for governor, James is free to raise those same points and to ask why Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t called on Malatras to step down. But she shouldn’t use her position as attorney general to undermine the sitting SUNY chancellor or to increase the pressure on Hochul.
On Tuesday, Malatras was asked about the texts by Darrell Camp of New York Now and other reporters.
”I’ve had strong disagreements with colleagues that I’ve worked with in the past, and this exchange from two-and-a-half years ago was one of those times,” he said. “Truth is, I’m not proud of the language that I used.”
He’s embarrassed, in other words, and understandably so. Malatras probably wouldn’t be chancellor today if the texts had been publicly known at the time of his August 2020 appointment. They don’t befit a SUNY chancellor.
But we already knew Malatras was miscast for the job. The text messages don’t tell us anything new.
(Chris Churchill is a columnist for the Times Union of Albany.)