Russian President Vladimir Putin is a corrupt and ruthless dictator who has resurrected the former Soviet Union's ambition to be the dominant force in Europe. He's built the machinery to take what he wants. And what he wants is to bring the former Soviet states under his control.
The invasion of Ukraine, an independent, democratic nation, is the fulfillment of a dream Putin has harbored since his days as a KGB agent three decades ago.
No one should think consuming Ukraine will sate his appetite. If Ukraine falls to his aggression, he will look next toward Poland, Lithuania and other former Soviet states. The potential is great for what's happening today in Ukraine to ultimately engulf much of Europe in war.
Americans should consider what that means to their own prosperity and security as they decide whether to support actions against Russia that surely will be painful to their pocketbooks. A new AP-NORC poll finds 52% of the country supports a minor role for the U.S. in Ukraine, while just 26% back a major role in the conflict. Twenty percent see no role at all for the U.S.
Politicians on both the far left and far right have declared Ukraine not America's fight. That view is short-sighted and dangerous.
Since World War II, a stable and peaceful Europe has served as an engine of economic growth that brought prosperity to that continent, and to America as well.
Putin is placing that economic well-being at risk. An unstable Europe could destroy U.S. investments, disrupt supply chains and trigger a global recession.
Putin is driven by emotion, a twisted view of history and a fear of losing control. He must see the West is united and determined to deter his aggression. The NATO nations must agree to form a security buffer around its members in the region as a clear signal to Putin that our joint defense commitment remains strong.
President Joe Biden voiced that promise during his address Thursday, and reminded the nation that standing up to bullies and for freedom is what America does.
Russia will likely take the deployment of more NATO troops so close to its homeland as a threat to its security, and use it to justify additional military actions.
But the price of sitting back is greater than that of pushing back. If we don't act with firmness now, the risk is great of being drawn into a much larger conflict later. Putin must be stopped.
— The Detroit News (TNS)