On Monday, I lowered the flag in my front yard in honor of a great American military leader, Colin Powell.
Since July 4, 2009, I’ve been reluctant to lower my flag for any reason. On that day, my base in Iraq was attacked. Members of our security team at the base were severely injured. They were members of a Military Police (MP) unit providing security patrols outside the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shield just outside of Baghdad.
As luck would have it, members of that MP unit had sought me out for counsel not long before the attack occurred. The issue at hand was they had been told by their leadership they could not wear their MP shoulder tabs, which really concerned them, and as a senior MP officer on base they wanted my thoughts and possible intervention on the matter.
The incident brought to mind one of my mentors. I never got to actually meet him; however, he was always there guiding with his words and examples through my years as a military leader in the Army. As the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Powell was my top military commander during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
One of his leadership guidelines that would later become his 11th rule of leadership came to mind on that day at FOB Shield with the group of young MPs.
“Great leaders inspire every follower at every level to internalize their purpose, and to understand that their purpose goes far beyond the mere details of their job,” Powell wrote.
The tab on their shoulders, I explained, was not what makes them military police. Their experience, ability, training and execution of their mission is what brings credit to the MP Corps.
Having had that recent conversation with these young warriors just prior to them being attacked, on our national holiday, made some direct and indirect conversations I had with some of my Iraqi counterparts during the weeks following the attack become very personal. The gist of the conversations was that, somehow, getting the base to lower our flag had become something of a game with the area insurgents.
Keeping the flag high in honor and support of the injured MPs became paramount to my resolve as an American, as a leader and as a military liaison. You may be able to better understand now my comments in a previous article where I stated that I stand for the flag. I as well as many others have fought for the rights of American citizens to kneel in protest or make other political protests.
However, we retain the right to stand in honor of our flag if we so desire ... and I do!
I followed Gen. Powell’s service not only in my military career but later in his other government positions, watching intently as he transitioned to civilian life.
“Have a vision, be demanding,” Gen. Powell later wrote in his memoirs in 2012 concerning his 13 rules of leadership. He lived by them and shared them through his examples during his military career long before they were penned to paper. You learned them through his briefings and actions during your military career or, if you were “unlucky” enough, through direct counseling!
I remember Gen. Powell as a personable, inspiring military leader. I appreciate having him as a beacon of guidance during my military career and I thank him for his service to our country.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired U.S. Army brigadier general.)