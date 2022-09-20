Under its new head Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.

This is causing some apprehension on the far left, which has come to see CNN as an ally in its fight against the Fox News Channel for the hearts and minds, and political loyalties, of Americans. To some, this is an example of the so-called both sidesism, a pejorative that used to be a tenet of independent journalism but now is used as an example of aiding the anti-democratic enemy, as if those boundaries are clear.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social