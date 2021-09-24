I’m sure we’ve all enjoyed the beautiful flowers along North Union Street this summer. Thanks should go to the many volunteers who worked so hard planning, planting and weeding all summer.
They’ve gotten our new downtown off to a great start.
Now is the time for the city of Olean to make a plan to hire a team of summer gardeners for next year, as this job is too much for volunteers alone. The summer employees could work under the direction of the experienced gardeners who could make a master plan for 2022.
Marcia Kelly
Olean