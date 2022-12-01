Back when my wife and I moved to the country, many of our citified friends were alarmed. One well-meaning fellow even questioned if I'd be safe out in rural Perry County, Arkansas, given my political apostasy. (Trump won 75% of the 2020 vote there.)

Something similar happened after our forced return to Little Rock 10 years later. Diane's eyesight had gone bad, and as the county's resident cow-whisperer observed, "You can't keep no Little Rock girl on a gravel road if she can't drive."

