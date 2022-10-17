There were no big Hollywood names like Morgan Freeman or Bruce Willis or imagined joint American-Russian teams flying space shuttles to land on objects hurtling towards Earth and planting nuclear bombs to alter the threats’ course. There was no heroic self-sacrifice or special effects of any kind. And no box office sales, unlike 1998′s two dueling science fiction blockbusters “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon.”

This was real and the stars were the scientists and engineers from NASA and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and their spacecraft, DART. But the idea of the mission was the same: Hit an asteroid (the “Deep Impact” villain was a comet) when it’s far enough away to change its trajectory and stop it from crashing into the Earth. And unlike the movies, it worked even better than planned.

