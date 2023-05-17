Parents of more than one child often attest to how no two are alike. If they have a challenging, or what some psychologists call “strong-willed” or “willful” child, comparisons may be made to a sibling that never acted like that.
As a kitty parent, I’ve found the same is true of pets. There can be certain common behaviors among their species. Some are predictable, such as how a cat can express discomfort in a situation by the position and motion of its tail. But like people, cats have unique personalities and temperaments, what slang calls “cattitudes.” My little Tate and Dory sure do!
I don’t know what I was thinking but I somehow believed a lifetime of being around felines prepared me for the next chapter of pet care when I adopted these two back in November. Experience doesn’t always teach you everything, however.
Don’t get me wrong. Sixteen years with my Lucy brought surprises, too. This petite little tabby earned her nickname of Troublefinder. With Lucy, I could never seem to help her gain weight no matter what I fed her. Dory and Tate are quite the opposite, though still playing mind games with me as they continue to wage their food war.
I once had a cat who liked chicken best. My huge Clancy liked tuna—the real cans, which we discovered after he happily consumed the makings of my tuna casserole from the unattended countertop. Lucy was my fish gal, primarily salmon. I don’t know WHAT Tate and Dory prefer because it changes by the day as they express their disdain by whatever goes down by walking away. Whereas Dory used to gobble everything, she now takes a bite or two, then stops as I take a dish to Tate, who’s playing hide and seek, like she thinks his might be something better. Often, once they settle, they swap dishes. Unlike Lucy, they are not slim or petite. I suspect they’re sneaking more kibble than I realize during night raids.
I recently discovered another difference. I’d always had in mind that if they show interest in going outdoors, I’d just leash them like I did with Lucy, who loved exploring the yard and neighborhood with me. Having lost cats to traffic early on, my cats are either indoor only or leashed but in my presence.
All I had to do with Lucy was pick up the harness and she’d let me snap it in place. Not all cats are so cooperative, unfortunately, and I have two of them. After spending way too much on kitty harnesses I thought would work, I found they weren’t big enough around the middle, not that they stood still enough to get everything in proper position. On another shopping trip, I picked up two step-in harnesses meant for a smaller dog.
That’s when the real fun began! I got one half on Tate, who was biting and scratching, then managed to finally snap the middle together. I still had to tighten it, but I turned to Dory. She was already rolling on the floor, leaving it impossible to get the harness in position. Finally, I picked her up in all her fluffiness and got it around her as she bit and clawed. As soon as I turned back, Tate had somehow wiggled out of his!
This went on for a couple of rounds until I was exhausted and gave up. Doe-eyed and anxious Dory wouldn’t come near me for a while. Golden-eyed, fearless Tate, who loves to escape to the deck, one of the reasons for this whole maneuver, just took a couple “so there” slap-swipes at me then went about his business.
I once had to work to free two barn swallows from feedbag string that had hopelessly entangled them together. I put gloves on and began careful snips with scissors, noting the sheer terror in their little eyes. They didn’t understand I was only trying to help. The experience left me thinking of how God is the one who can help US, yet we’re often so busy fighting and resisting, we can’t always see the good He’s working in our lives. My attempts to harness my cats brought this back to my thoughts, and how He doesn’t give up on us. I won’t either.
They continue to love to sit in the windows that have been opened some of these nice spring days. They look longingly at the outdoors, and Tate occasionally darts to the deck, like the day he already had a bumblebee in his clutches before I could catch him. Their desire to be a part of the great outdoors they were originally made for before domestication means I will probably give leashing another shot in the future, even though they aren’t as docile about it as sweet-tempered Lucy.
Then again, they may have to settle for the “catio” I’ve been eyeing online. These “cat patios” aren’t cheap — but at least we could share the deck together with less of a fight and fewer kitty nips, scratches and cattitude!
