Things will be clearer for millions of Americans come October when, thanks to the FDA, they will be able to buy hearing aids over the counter.

According to the FDA, about 30 million older Americans experience hearing loss. But only about 6 million seek help each year. Medicare and some other insurers cover hearing exams, but not hearing aids, which can cost $5,000. The Biden administration estimated that the average savings will be about $2,800.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social