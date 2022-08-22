Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will wear that “representative” identification just a tad longer, seeing as how she was stomped to smithereens in a recent bid for reelection. The defeat, however, did not leave her without grand plans for reconstructing her status and American politics.

Now she wants to be president, the same as fellow loser Abraham Lincoln, who wiped out slavery and revved up the stumbling nation as a home of the free. He came in second in House and Senate races before his rise to a greatness that Cheney wants to emulate through annihilating Donald Trump’s political career and his hold on the Republican Party. What she calls for is something constitutionally hardy from sea to shining sea.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social