A change in the New York State Returnable Consumer Law, also known as the Bottle Bill, has been introduced in the state Legislature.
Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, has proposed expanding the list of redeemable bottles under law and proposed raising the deposit to 10 cents.
The first part we are totally on board with. As for the second, we can see why it should be done, but wouldn’t object if it were dropped during negotiations.
”The Bottle Law is the most successful waste diversion and recycling program offered by New York state,” Cahill said. “Increasing the deposit and adding containers ... will further incentivize returning these materials and remove litter from our roads and waterways.”
We never understood why some beverage containers were included and others weren’t in the original legislation in 1982.
Slight changes have been made over the years, with the biggest in 2009, when plain bottled water was added.
In New York, a 5-cent deposit is required on carbonated soft drinks, including sparkling water, carbonated energy drinks, carbonated juice (anything less than 100% juice, containing added sugar or water), carbonated tea, soda water, beer and other malt beverages, carbonated and non-carbonated mineral water, wine products and water that does not contain sugar, including flavored or nutritionally enhanced water.
So if you buy a sparkling flavored water, you must pay the 5 cent deposit, but if that water isn’t sparkling, no deposit is needed. It’s the same with energy drinks. Carbonated, 5 cents; uncarbonated, nothing. Why should a drink being fizzy or not matter if the goal is to get containers recycled?
According to the state Department of Conservation, the current policy is responsible for a decrease in litter of up to 70% and a material redemption rate of 64% in 2020.
The latest legislation includes a 5-cent increase to the deposit, expanding eligible beverage containers to include certain wine and liquor bottles, dairy products, ice teas and sports drinks, and increasing the handling fee of redemption centers from 3.5 cents to 5 cents.
A higher deposit may encourage more people to return bottles. That 5 cents in 1982 is only about a penny today. Doubling the amount may make people think twice about tossing a bottle. It may also offer more incentive for people to pick up and redeem the deposit on discarded bottles.
Expanding the law to include a wider variety of beverages certainly makes sense.
