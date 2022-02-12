There was grim news out of Washington for high-income earners in blue states like New York, as talks over increasing the deductibility of state and local taxes, known as the SALT deduction, have reportedly failed to produce an agreement.
What this means is that people who itemize deductions on their tax returns will continue to feel the full pain of high state and local taxes. They’ll be unable to deduct the exorbitant amounts they pay on their federal tax returns.
Prior to 2017, there was no limit on the deductibility of state and local taxes, so high-earning residents of high-tax states such as New York, California and New Jersey were cushioned against the worst impacts by the federal tax break. However, that changed with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in the first year of his administration. The law capped the deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000.
In states with no income tax, such as Texas and Florida, this had little to no impact. But in the likes of New York and California, with a top marginal income tax rate of 13.3%, capital gains taxed as ordinary income, and significant property tax bills based on the purchase price of property, the $10,000 cap was easily exceeded.
This put key Democratic lawmakers in the awkward position of arguing that the Trump tax law was too harsh on wealthy taxpayers.
That argument is still going on in the Democratic Party. After President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation failed in the Senate, negotiations to bring at least part of it back to life are continuing. The SALT deduction has been a point of contention in these talks. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, had discussions about lifting the $10,000 limit or adding an income-based exemption that would protect middle-class taxpayers who have been slammed by the loss of the deduction.
However, the talks between Sanders and Menendez have broken down completely and the two are now “at odds,” according to a report in the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call. Sanders considers the SALT deduction a giveaway to the rich.
The SALT deduction is a tax break for high-earning individuals who indulge the progressive, big-spending plans of state and local officials. It reduces the price tag a bit for these taxpayers, who otherwise might think about pushing back on higher taxes for the wealthy.
But wealthy taxpayers who tire of high taxes can relocate to states that have lower tax bills. Because income tax rates soak the rich, the departure of a significant number of those taxpayers would leave a crater-sized hole in high-tax state’s general fund.
So state lawmakers may want to reconsider their tax policies and look at ways to help businesses large and small become more profitable. Asking Uncle Sam for a bailout can’t be the solution to every problem.
