It’s hard to top President Joe Biden’s Afghan withdrawal for reckless policymaking, but his student-loan forgiveness scheme is a contender for his second-worst decision.

Based merely on his say-so, with no credible congressional authorization, Biden is going to forgive $10,000 in student debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 or household incomes below $250,000. Those who received a Pell Grant are eligible for $20,000 in relief.

