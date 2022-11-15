Last week, President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan has been ruled unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman. While a final resolution is still far off, the ruling is a justified blow to the cynical plan.

The plan, announced by the Biden administration back in August, calls for the forgiveness of up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The estimated amount of debt to be forgiven is $400 billion.

