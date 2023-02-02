Kevin McCarthy is House speaker. That's the shorthand routinely use to describe the California Republican's political position. And though it's absolutely true, it's also not a little diminishing.

Because one could also note that McCarthy, third in line to the presidency, is just the 55th speaker of the House of Representatives since our nation's founding. He is the latest in a line that began with the election of Frederick Augustus Conrad Muhlenberg, of Pennsylvania, as first speaker in 1789.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social