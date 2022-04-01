Biden’s “billionaire minimum income tax” is really a wealth tax — and it’s a bad idea for tax policy in general.
On Monday, Biden rolled out a proposed budget that included a minimum 20% tax on income and unrealized capital gains aimed at the wealthiest citizens. Specifically, the White House said the tax would affect households with a net worth of more than $100 million, about 0.01% of Americans. The White House projects that the tax would raise about $360 billion in new revenue over the next 10 years, and said half of that revenue would come from the country’s 700 billionaires.
The problem Biden is trying to fix is an important one. The federal deficit is out of control. Biden wants to reduce it, and says his plan will deliver the largest one-year reduction in history, though that’s not so great an accomplishment coming off a year of massive spending on pandemic relief.
A wealth tax targeting unrealized capital gains is not the way to solve those problems. Once government discovers a new source of funds it can tap, it has a bad habit of expanding its reach.
In this plan, it’s the ultra-rich whom the Biden administration is going after. They are easy political targets, and there is plenty of evidence that the most wealthy use our absurdly complicated and misaligned tax code to protect and expand their wealth. But look out for plans designed to capture more of their money without addressing serious tax reform.
Keep in mind that the alternative minimum tax was supposed to target the well-off, but over time has reached into more people’s pockets. How long will it be before the government comes looking for a share of the paper gains in regular folks’ portfolios? Regardless of how the White House labels it, a tax on unrealized capital gains is not an income tax. Unrealized gains are not income. And taxing investment disincentivizes investment.
At its base, this proposal is not a creative solution; it’s just more of the same. Democrats want to reduce the deficit by increasing revenue but ignoring spending. Republicans want to cut both taxes and spending, but are loath to take on areas where spending cuts could actually make a difference because entitlement programs and a strong defense are important to Americans.
Neither approach works. And lawmakers know that. Until Congress comes to see solutions as more valuable than problems, we’ll have to endure more unserious proposals like this one.
— Tribune News Service