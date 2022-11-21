When COVID shut down America in early 2020, millions lost their jobs and the government wisely expanded unemployment insurance — its eligibility, benefit amounts and duration. As state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s new audit shows, in the 365 days starting that April 1, New York paid out $76.3 billion in unemployment, 3,140% more than the benefits in the prior fiscal year.

No shame in a big increase in a time of desperate need, but DiNapoli estimates that $11 billion of the total were improper payments or fraud, mostly from identity theft. Good luck trying to recover any of the stolen money from Russian hackers or fake Nigerian princes.

